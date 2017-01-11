Boys and Girls Club Sends Select Kids to College Prep Course

A collaboration between Casper College and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is sending some Club teens to College prep course this spring semester, for college credit.

Beginning January 17, Casper College professor Chad Hanson, will come to the Boys & Girls campus to lead a class called “Education & the Good Life” for ten Boys & Girls Club teens.

Those enrolled in the course were nominated by Teen Director Chris Stier and Club leadership based on attendance, grades in school, a positive attitude, compliance with Club rules, and have expressed future plans to attend college.

“I think it’s safe to assume that no one goes to school, just to go to school. The promise of an education is that it holds the potential to help each of us to live a good life,” said professor Hanson. “In this class we will read, and talk, and write about education and the role of education in one’s life.”

Hanson is a sociology instructor at Casper College’s school of Social and Behavioral Sciences. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree from Northern Arizona University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Arizona.

Hanson says that the transition from high school to college for young adults can be challenging as they are wrestling with a new-found independence while learning how to navigate the discipline of college. Through this class, Hanson will use reading and writing exercises to reinforce concepts that will help develop habits students needed to be successful in college.

Students will earn three transferable college credits in Sociology for this class. It is offered at no charge to Club teens enrolled as it is funded through BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services).

Logo courtesy of Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming



