Casper Man Accused of Stealing, Attempting to Dispose of Forklift

Shawn J. Kouri, Courtesy of Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Natrona County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year-old Shawn J. Kouri, last Sunday (1/8/17), after it is alleged that he stole items from a Natrona County rental business, and is believed to have been caught attempting to dispose of the items.

Sheriff’s investigators first received word of the theft on Friday (1/6/17), when a Natrona County rental business reported the theft of a large forklift, a box generator, and a 20-foot lowboy trailer from the property.

The following Sunday, Deputies pulled over a pickup truck, driven by Kouri, that was towing a forklift and box generator, on top of a lowboy trailer. According to the affidavit, deputies suspected these items were a match for those stolen on Friday. Deputies also observed that they could not see a license plate on the trailer, nor were the trailer’s brake lights functioning.

When the stop was initiated, it was said that Kouri attempted to flee the scene on foot, but deputies were able to catch up with the suspect.

During the course of investigation and questioning, Deputies say that Kouri admitted to taking the generator, forklift, and trailer and said that he had intended to sell the items in Laramie County. However, it is believed that the suspect became concerned over attention the stolen items had received on social media.

Kouri is then said to have told investigators that he intended to dispose of the stolen items by leaving them on a construction property, near where he was pulled over.

Estimates for the value of the stolen items is approximately $64,500.

Kouri is facing multiple charges in relation to the incident. He is accused of Wrongful Taking or Disposing of Property, Larceny, Burglary, and also faces a charge of Failure to Appear.