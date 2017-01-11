Local Snowmobile Club Hosts Poker Run

ThinkStock

The Casper Snow Gypsies, a local snowmobile club for the Casper area, is hosting a charity poker run on Casper mountain this Saturday (1/14/17).

The Snow Gypsies are a local snowmobile advocacy group that seeks to maintain access to lands within Casper, Natrona County, and Wyoming, as well as to work within and positively impact the community.

Lisa Herr is with the Casper Snow Gypsies, and is helping to organize the poker run. She says that this will be the first of three of the club's annual poker runs. They other two typically taking place in March and February respectively.

Proceeds from this years poker run are going to Casper area based cancer charity. Herr says the group became inspired for the cause, when a member of the Casper Snow Gypsies was diagnosed with breast cancer.

For the uninitiated, the poker run will begin at the Bear Trap Meadow Parking Lot, and snowmobile riders will be given a route to follow, with various check points. At each check point, the rider will receive a playing card. At the end of the run, the rider with the highest poker hand will win the prize.

The Cost is $10 per hand or $40.00 for 5 hands, and the payout will depend on the number of riders and buy-ins.

Herr also says that a Hi-Lo Dice game will be played during the run as well, at $1 per hand.

Registration for the event will be from 9 am-1 pm on January 14, at the Beartrap Meadow Parking lot, and the final hands must be turned in by 3 pm at the Casper Mountain Trail Center.



