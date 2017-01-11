NCSD Educational Program Teams With Local Organizations

A Local school program has been teaming with Casper-area based organizations, to offer students real-world experience with tangible results.

The Pathways Innovation Center, colloquially known as “P.I.C.,” is an educational program offered by the Natrona County School District for 11th and 12th graders. In the half-day program, students are enrolled in a combination of four credits that are centered around student interests.

The P.I.C. program began hosting classes at the start of the 2016-2017 school year. Earlier in the term, students with the Creative Arts, Communication, and Design (or CACD) arm of P.I.C. listed to a pitch given by the new YMCA to create a design for the donor-wall in the new YMCA facility. According to a release sent by the school district, the CACD students worked through the design process (discover, understand, ideate, prototype, design, and pitch) to develop compositions for the donor-wall. Students took all of the ideas and designs and worked them into 3 final ideas to pitch back to the YMCA, and the YMCA has elected to go forward with one of the designs. Students with the CACD as well as the Architecture, Construction, Manufacturing, and Engineering (ACME) academy are helping to create, implement, and install the components of the design.

Currently, the ACME students are also working on a joint design and building project between Core Construction, Casper College, and P.I.C. The students are collaborating to build a 550 square foot cabin. The P.I.C. students will build all facets of the cabin, except plumbing and electrical (where they will assist in some capacity with contractors). The students have received their OSHA 10-hour cards and will earn 7 college credits by the end of the year.

More information can be found about P.I.C. via their website: http://ncsdacademies.org/

Pathways Innovation Center students are partnering with local organizations to directly apply their education, and see real world tangible results. Photo Courtesy of Natrona County School District.



