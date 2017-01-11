Recent Arrests (1/11/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Christopher J Carlen- Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Andrea Cook- No Insurance, Suspended/Revokeed DL
- Kyler J Garland- Hold For Probation and Parole
- Nathaneil D Garland- Reg Violation (gen), DWUS, Controlled Sub Poss, Fail to Comply
- Marvin D Hill- Fail to Comply
- Brian K Jackson- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Casey L Johnson- Suspended/Revoked DL
- Georgia L LeBlanc- Suspended/Revoked DL
- Benjamin H Means II- Bond Revocation
- Anthony J Eugen Mock- Criminal Warrant
- Cordell C Potter- Fail to Appear
- Joshua P Robinson- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency