Weekend Forecast: Possible Break From the Wind

Yesterday's High Wind Warning has been allowed to expire, and as the weekend approaches, things look to be calming down.

Today, (1/11/17) snow is likely before 11am this morning, then a chance of rain. The National Weather Service calls for mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 11 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero.

Tomorrow, look for partly sunny skies with a high near 23 degrees F. 5 to 7 mph wind, in the afternoon. By Thursday night, the National Weather Service is calling for partly cloudy conditions and a low around 11 degrees.

Friday expect it to be sunny with a high near 30, a low of 13 Friday night. Winds all day Friday are forecasted in the 7 to 10 mph range.

More of the same, although slightly breezier for Saturday. High near 32 degrees, winds in the area of 11 to 14 mph, lows Saturday night around 12.

Sunday, sunny with a high near 33, and a low Suday night around 15.

Photo by Trevor T. Trujillo



