Cold But Calm, Leading Into The Weekend

Some in Casper are taking in a sigh of relief, as it seems the lion’s share of the wind and snow we’ve been seeing in the last few weeks is behind us. Today look for sunny conditions in Casper, with a high near 24 degrees. Calm winds, not peaking much more than speeds of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, we’ll get a little bit of cloud cover, with a low around 17 degrees. Light and variable winds will become winds of 5 to 7 mph after about midnight.

More of the same throughout your weekend, Sunny conditions Friday, light winds, high near 34 and a low of 14 degrees on Friday night.

Saturday looks like a high near 36, a little bit breezy, but the National weather service says the sustained speeds will be in the 11 to 16 mph range with gusts as high as 23. While still something to contend with, it pales in comparison to winds that the area has seen over the last few weeks.

Expect a high of 31 on Sunday, and Sunny conditions with a high of 31 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this Monday.

