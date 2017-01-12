Cottonwood 4th and 5th Graders Mount Book Giveaway for Saturday

5th and 6th Graders at Cottonwood Elementary will be giving away over 800 books on Saturday (1/14/17) as part of a service learning challenge with the Destination Imagination Program. (Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo)

Students at Cottonwood Elementary school are looking to give away over 800 books this Saturday at the Natrona County Public Library. The books that that they have collected, are part of a service learning challenge with the Destination Imagination program.

Mrs. Krissy Dickinson is the Imagination Destination group's sponsor, she says that the program helps to reenforce and enrich science, technology, engineering, and math (sometimes known as S.T.E.M.) through the use of group challenges and projects.

“I might give them twenty paperclips and twenty pieces of paper, and say ‘okay I want you to build a tower as high as you can using only those materials,” Dickinson said, giving an example of an “instant challenge” for Destination Imagination. “At first it’s really rocky, and they can fight over whose idea is going to get chosen. So it helps them learn how to work together and problem solve together, which is what they need for 21st century skills.”

The challenge presented by a book drive, however, is a little bigger and represents a year-long project that the students have been working on. Dickinson says that the children had opted to embark on the service learning challenge in the hopes to promote literacy in Casper.

“They had to choose a ‘need’ in the community, so they decided to promote literacy,” Dickinson explains. “Part of our challenge says that we have to host a community event, that has to do with whatever need we’re addressing. So [the students] thought it would be great to take those books and give them away to kids who don’t have a lot of books, or opportunities to get books; and they’re going to be reading to them.”

The children will be giving the books away at the Natrona County Public Library from 10:00 am until Noon, this Saturday (1/14/17), as well as reading to people during that time.

The students came up with the idea entirely on their own, asking students at Cottonwood to collect books and make the donations. As part of the Destination Imagination Program, the service learning event is eligible for competition at the Wyoming State Tournament in early April, at CY Middle School.