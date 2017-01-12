Local Media Participates in Brief Training With Sheriff's Department Simulator

Members of the local media were invited by Sheriff Gus Holbrook and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office to participate in a use-of-force simulation training, that helps to illustrate the challenges law enforcement officers can face in the field.



A representative from Oil City, as well as a reporter from the Casper Star Tribune, and two reporters from Town Square Media attended the training Thursday morning. Although invited, representatives from Casper’s television news media declined to attend. Reporters were brought to an area of Casper’s Hall of Justice where they received training in the handling of the simulation firearms, how to operate in the simulator, and what to look for when faced with potentially dangerous situations.

“I think it’s important that you guys see what we go through in our training, that you see how serious our training is, and what we learn from the training,” said Sheriff Holbrook, addressing the media trainees. “You have to train for real-life situations, and this does prepare the deputies for those situations."

The simulator is comprised of a screen, projected on the wall, that displays an interactive video. The way the story unfolds is entirely up to a trainer, sitting in the back of a room, running the program on a computer. Law enforcement officers, or in this case members of the news media, are asked to treat the situation as if it were real and to interact with the actors on screen, giving commands and reacting in real time.

In one simulation a reporter was cast in the role of a Sheriff’s deputy investigating a possible break-in at a warehouse. A simulated flashlight, controlled by the reporter, darts around the screen until finding a suspect. The suspect is unresponsive to commands, and refuses to cooperate, his right hand obscured from vision. Suddenly a quick movement, and a flash of silver. The reporter pulls the trigger of her simulation Glock 23 40-caliber, and misses the shot. However, it is immediately realized that the flash of silver in the suspect’s hand wasn’t a gun, it was a stapler.

Sheriff’s deputies, experienced with the simulation equipment, then led members of the media on a discussion of if the shooting in that case, would have been justified.

In that particular example it was pointed out that while the reporter missed shooting her target, the suspect did not have a deadly weapon, and it was unknown where the bullet would have gone should it, within the reality of the simulation, penetrate the wall and hit something outside.

In another simulation, a reporter was asked to target the knife in a suspect’s hand. While two of several shots found their mark, far more shots could have wildly careened through a parking lot and into a city park beyond.

In yet another simulation, a reporter was asked to simulate a traffic stop. Giving verbal commands, the reporter (again, role playing as a law enforcement officer) tried to get a suspect to return to her car after she immediately exited the vehicle. The simulation was stopped, the screen covered and the question was asked “what did you see?” After a moment the scene was revealed again, and a closer inspection revealed a gun in the door of the stopped vehicle. When asked if any of the reporters had seen the gun the first time, none were able to say that they had.

The simulator utilizes actual firearms that have been refurbished and altered. While they still feel and operate like a real gun, the weapons have been retooled so they can no longer fire live rounds. Live firearms and live ammunition are not allowed on the simulator floor in any capacity. CO2 gas is utilized to create action in the slide on the back of the gun, and allows the simulation to feel more real. A light sensor is mounted on the end of the barrel, which allows the simulator to know where trainees are firing.

“With you guys being able to see what we go through in a split-second, we want you to be able to see what you have to do in that split second,” Holbrook told the media volunteers. “These are deadly-force decisions that you have to make.”

In each of the simulations, the situation often went from tense to potentially deadly in a literal matter of less-than-one-second: A man quickly drawing a silver stapler instead of a gun. A woman with what she claims is a toy gun, waving it wildly and pointing it at officers. A suicidal man standing on a bridge threatening to kill himself, only to draw a gun when he steps back from the edge. Each simulation, the trainers said, based on things you could encounter in real life.

“It saves the lives of a lot of people, for the simple fact that it prepares the deputies for real life on the street,” says Holbrook. “Citizens, too. You don’t want an untrained deputy out there, carrying a weapon, making deadly-force decisions.”

The simulator, which has been in use at the NCSO for the last few years, is used in conjunction with live fire training which is held off site on county land. The simulator also has options for training with traffic stops (with a modified Sheriff’s vehicle cab that is in the training room), as well as training with rifles, tasers, and even pepper spray.

Nick Learned, reporter for Town Square Media in Casper, poses on the simulator floor, with a training rifle while wearing a Sheriff's tactical gear. The guns used with the simulator were once live, but have been refurbished for use with the simulator and no longer fire live ammunition. (Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City)



