MLK Jr./Wyo Equality Day Celebration Events in Casper

ServeWyoming wants people to look at next Monday, the observed holiday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as a day “on” not a day “off.”

Celebratory events will be held on Monday January 16, 2016 and going through most of the afternoon.

At 11:00 am, a march will be held, sponsored by the Casper branch of the NAACP. The march will begin at City Park in central Casper, and will end at First United Methodist Church downtown (302 East 2nd Street). People unable or not wanting to walk during the march, can take advantage of a C.A.T.C. bus, or are welcome to go directly to the church.

Casper’s former Mayor Daniel Sandoval will be the keynote speaker at the rally, and music will be provided by Casper’s United Church of Christ.

After the rally, participants are invited to a chili lunch, provided as a free-will offering, hosted at the Food For Thought Project (900 St. John Street).

Following the lunch, from 12:30 to 3:00 pm, volunteers are invited to pack food bags for the Point in Time Homeless Count that will be held later this month.

Donations of granola bars, personal care items, and new socks would be appreciated. For those unable to participate in the afternoon activities, donations my also be brought to the Methodist church and left with organizers during the rally. You can also arrange an earlier delivery by calling the Casper Food for Thought Project.

Contacts:

ServeWyoming- (307)-234-3428



Casper NAACP- (307)-237-4545



Food for Thought Project- (307)-337-1703



ThinkStock



