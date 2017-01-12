Oil City
Recent Births in the Casper Area

Hearty congratulations to the newest editions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

Dec. 27, 2016

  • Boy, Makaio Keith Michael, to Nalani Bennett and Matthew Wulfert of Casper

Dec. 29, 2016

  • Girl, Kaylee Marie, to Ileasha Palmer and Ricky Candelaria of Casper

Jan. 2, 2017

  • Girl, Finnley Dianne, to Melissa and Sean Barnes of Casper
  • Boy, Otto Wesley, to Ashley and Josh Barkley of Casper

Jan. 3

Boy, Samuel Lee, to Alicia Green and Luis Romero of Casper

Boy, Everett Elray, to Carli and Jesse Burd of Casper

Jan. 5

  • Girl, Lilly Ann, to Patrice Alva and Benjamin Garver of Casper
  • Boy, Ryker Lee, to Kristi and Matt Wood of Bar Nunn
  • Boy, Zander Ely, to Misty and Troy Ballou of Casper
  • Girl, Madelyn Mae, to Shayne and Marcus Jones of Evansville
  • Boy, Kratos Destry, to Kristin and Damon Salisbury

Jan. 6

  • Boy, Westley David, to Naomi Johnston and Dennis Kay Jr. of Casper
  • Girl, Amelia Joy, to Kayla and Matthew Horne of Casper

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center.

