Recent Births in the Casper Area

Hearty congratulations to the newest editions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!
Dec. 27, 2016
- Boy, Makaio Keith Michael, to Nalani Bennett and Matthew Wulfert of Casper
Dec. 29, 2016
- Girl, Kaylee Marie, to Ileasha Palmer and Ricky Candelaria of Casper
Jan. 2, 2017
- Girl, Finnley Dianne, to Melissa and Sean Barnes of Casper
- Boy, Otto Wesley, to Ashley and Josh Barkley of Casper
Jan. 3
Boy, Samuel Lee, to Alicia Green and Luis Romero of Casper
Boy, Everett Elray, to Carli and Jesse Burd of Casper
Jan. 5
- Girl, Lilly Ann, to Patrice Alva and Benjamin Garver of Casper
- Boy, Ryker Lee, to Kristi and Matt Wood of Bar Nunn
- Boy, Zander Ely, to Misty and Troy Ballou of Casper
- Girl, Madelyn Mae, to Shayne and Marcus Jones of Evansville
- Boy, Kratos Destry, to Kristin and Damon Salisbury
Jan. 6
- Boy, Westley David, to Naomi Johnston and Dennis Kay Jr. of Casper
- Girl, Amelia Joy, to Kayla and Matthew Horne of Casper
The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center.