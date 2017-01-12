Recent Births in the Casper Area

Hearty congratulations to the newest editions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

Dec. 27, 2016

Boy, Makaio Keith Michael, to Nalani Bennett and Matthew Wulfert of Casper



Dec. 29, 2016

Girl, Kaylee Marie, to Ileasha Palmer and Ricky Candelaria of Casper



Jan. 2, 2017

Girl, Finnley Dianne, to Melissa and Sean Barnes of Casper



Boy, Otto Wesley, to Ashley and Josh Barkley of Casper



Jan. 3

Boy, Samuel Lee, to Alicia Green and Luis Romero of Casper

Boy, Everett Elray, to Carli and Jesse Burd of Casper

Jan. 5

Girl, Lilly Ann, to Patrice Alva and Benjamin Garver of Casper



Boy, Ryker Lee, to Kristi and Matt Wood of Bar Nunn



Boy, Zander Ely, to Misty and Troy Ballou of Casper



Girl, Madelyn Mae, to Shayne and Marcus Jones of Evansville



Boy, Kratos Destry, to Kristin and Damon Salisbury



Jan. 6

Boy, Westley David, to Naomi Johnston and Dennis Kay Jr. of Casper



Girl, Amelia Joy, to Kayla and Matthew Horne of Casper



The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center.

ThinkStock



