Mechanical Failures Delay Casper Trash Collection

The City of Casper is experiencing mechanical issues with several trash trucks that may lead to trash service delays for residents.



According to an official release from the city, customers in the area around Cottonwood School, Bellaire, and the Collins & Poplar areas did not have their trash collected as usual on Thursday. The Solid Waste Division will be servicing those areas today (1/13/17).

Friday trash collection customers in the Wolf Creek area may experience a delay in their trash collection, as well. Those customers in the Wolf Creek area who are missed on Friday, will be collected on Saturday. Officials are asking residents should have their trash set out to the curb by 7 a.m. Saturday morning.



The Solid Waste Division has eight residential trash collection trucks known as "side-loaders." The Division normally operates five of these trucks each day and utilizes the other three during scheduled maintenance and equipment failures to maintain service to the public. The city says, however, that five trucks experienced mechanical failures yesterday, leaving three trucks to collect trash on Thursday’s route. The city goes on to explain that due time constraints, some Thursday customers did not have their trash collected.

The City of Casper Garage maintenance staff was able to fix two of the trucks Thursday evening, placing five trucks back on trash collection routes Friday morning. One trash collection truck will be picking up trash from Thursday route customers and four trucks will be servicing the Friday collection route. The Friday route includes Paradise Valley, Riverwest, Wolf Creek and the Sunrise area.

For questions or additional information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 307-235-8246.

The City of Casper Solid Waste Division closed out their official press release with apologies to customers and expressed appreciation for their understanding.



File photo of a side loader style collection truck. Photo courtesy of City of Casper



