Recent Arrests (1/13/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Nina R Agena- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Ryan K Bressler- Bond Revocation
- Brian K Jackson- Courtesy Hold Ot/Agency
- Shane L Johner- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency (x2), District Court Bench Warrant
- Robert L Johnson- Fail to Comply
- McKaila A Martinez- Criminal Warrant
- Sadie I Mccormick- Attempts/Conspire
- Zane S Richardson- Marijuana Possession
- Gabriel A Roybal- Fail to Comply
- James A Siri- DWUI
- Sarah A Stowe- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Jason D Williams- Courtesy Hold ot/agency