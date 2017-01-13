Trooper's Suspect Alcohol Contributed to First Wyoming Highway Fatality of 2017

A fatal crash north of Gillette, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 52 year old Gillette resident Michael Cada. The crash occurred on January 12th at 6:20 p.m. near mile post 95 on US Highway 14/16 approximately seven miles north of Gillette.

Cada was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling west on US 14/16 when the SUV failed to properly exit out of a right hand corner. The SUV entered a spin and left the highway to the east and traversed a private driveway. The SUV tripped and rolled multiple times in the ditch.

Cada was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected, and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Alcohol use is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash that marked the first highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were two fatalities during this same time period in 2016.

