Weekend Forecast (1/13/17-1/16/17)

Today (1/13/17) look for mostly sunny conditions by late morning and a high near 34 degrees, light winds at 5 to 8 mph.



Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of about 14 degrees, and westerly winds in the neighborhood of 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday, the National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies, highs near 36 degrees, breezy conditions, with wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph. Gusts could get as high as 21 mph.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with a low around 16 degrees, and wind in the 8 to 11 mph range.

Sunday, look for mostly sunny conditions and a high near 33 degrees. Winds sustained at about 10 to 14 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Sunday night, partly cloudy and lows around 12. West southwesterly winds about 9 mph.

Monday, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, expect sunny conditions and a high near 30, with mild winds in the 5 to 9 mph range. Mostly clear Monday night, with a low around 15 degrees.

ThinkStock



