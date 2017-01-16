Airport Announces StormReady Status

Casper / Natrona County International Airport is announcing that the National Weather Service has re-designated the Airport as “StormReady.”

Airport officials say that the facility was was first designated as “StormReady" in 2009 when only three airports in the United States had such a distinction. Official say that the facility has been re-designated every three years ever since.

As of January 2017, the National Weather Service has designated 2,562 “StormReady" or "TsunamiReady" sites, with 15 of them located in Wyoming.

An official release from the airport sent out Monday says that the National Weather Service started the StormReady program to help Emergency Managers ensure their communities are ready when a crisis occurs. “We elected to go through the process back in 2009 not for the designation itself, but for the planning and preparation required,” said Glenn Januska, Airport Director. “With passengers in and out of the facility, many who are not from Wyoming, all of the businesses and employees at the Airport, the housing areas, and all of the aircraft, assets, etc., the better we are prepared, the better off we all are.”

"Airport leaders and emergency service staff are to be commended for recognizing the need to better protect visitors to their facility," said Tim Troutman, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the Riverton National Weather Service office. "An improved hazardous weather plan and enhanced communications are in place as a result of the Airport staff seeking 'StormReady' status."

Casper Natrona County International Airport



