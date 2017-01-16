Calm, Cold Today; Windy on Tuesday

Look for sunny conditions today, and a high near 33 degrees. That’s the latest from the National Weather Service, they’re saying that the wind will even be relatively calm, 7 to 9 mph, during today’s Wyoming Equality Day and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 15 degrees. Wind chill values dipping as low as zero. Breezy conditions with southwesterly winds at 9 to 18 mph, and gusts as high as 25.

The winds will keep up through Tuesday, sustaining at 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph. Otherwise, the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 38, but wind chill values keeping that down around zero.

Tuesday night, the NWS expects partly cloudy conditions and a low around 29. Breezy, with a Southwest wind of 14 to 21 mph, and gusts as high as 29 mph.



