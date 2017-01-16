Cowboys Open Road Trip at San Jose State

The Cowboys hit the road this week for a pair of games. UW opens with San Jose State on Wednesday evening inside The Event Center in San Jose, Calif. for an 8 p.m. MT start.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (12-6, 2-3 MW) are coming off an 89-74 loss to Nevada on Saturday. The Pokes head to California leading the MW and ranking fourth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game at 30.7. The Pokes lead the MW and rank No. 20 in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 39.1. The Cowboys also rank second in the MW and No. 24 in the country in three point percentage defense at 30.2. Offensively, the Cowboys are shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from behind the arc. UW is one of the top free throw shooting teams in the conference. UW is shooting 75 percent from the line for second in the league and No. 35 in the nation.

The Spartans head into Wednesday with a 9-7 overall record and a 2-3 mark in MW play. San Jose State picked up a big road win on Saturday defeating Air Force by a score of 89-85. The Spartans are shooting 44 percent from the field for seventh in the MW. SJSU is shooting 35 percent from behind the arc for fifth in the league. Defensively, teams are shooting 45 percent from the field against SJSU and 35 percent from behind the three point line.

About the Series

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 9-2. The teams split the season series last year with each team winning home contests. The Pokes have one five of the six meetings between the teams as members of the MW conference.

Up Next

The Cowboys head to New Mexico for a 6 p.m. start on Saturday in a game on CBSSN.

(This story was supplied by The University of Wyoming Athletics Media Relations Office.)

