Estimated 200 People at MLK Jr. Day March

Officials are estimating that approximately 200 people participated in a march and rally for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Wyoming Equality Day, in downtown Casper on Monday (1/16/17).

The march, sponsored by the Casper NAACP, began at 11:00 am-sharp. Participants were bundled up in winter gear to stave off the 35 degree weather, however winds remained calm and spirits stayed high. Many participants marching the entire length of the route, from City Park, down Center Street, a right turn on East 2nd street, and a few blocks before reaching Casper's First United Methodist Church.

Once at the church, participants were able to hear and sing along with the Casper United Church of Christ, singing topical songs about equality, including a rousing audience-participation version of The Beatles’ hit Let it Be.

The rally was emcee’d by NAACP president, Jimmy Simmons. Casper United Church of Christ’s Reverend Dee Lundberg gave the invocation. Participants also heard from event organizer Nurieh Glasgow with ServeWyoming and local activist Jane Ifland.

A proclamation from a representative from Casper’s City Council was written into the schedule and the program, however when announced and called to the podium, no such representative came forward.

The crowd did get to hear from someone who was, up until recently, a member of Casper City Council- former city Mayor Daniel Sandoval, who gave the keynote address.

“Our idea of equality is difficult to reach,” said Sandoval addressing the crowd. “We have gotten rid of most of the exceptions; except if you’re white but poor, except if you’re colored, except if you’re a woman. Those exceptions to equality that culture carved out and had to be reversed. There’s even one last exception made by prejudice, wrought of a familiar superstition and ignorance, an equal protection under the law not seen by some people in the L.G.B.T. community, so there’s more to be done, if we are sincere, if we have the courage of peace.”

“I’m loving it, we had a great turn-out,” said Glasgow after the rally wrapped up and a donated CATC bus began to take people back to their cars. “I think a lot of people really want to feel the love right now. Getting ready for, not only a new president, but it’s Martin Luther King Day. It’s just something to celebrate- being together in solidarity, something to keep in your heart.”

Festivities continued in North Casper with an at-will donation chili lunch, as well as several volunteer opportunities that go hand-in-hand with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. One opportunity allowed people to help pack food bags for the Pint in Time Homeless Count, which will be taking place on January 27th.

Image Courtesy of a Facebook Live video, available from Oil City's Facebook Page



