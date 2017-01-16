Recent Arrests (1/16/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department. Information from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office was not available as of this writing. That information will likely be made available and published tomorrow (Tuesday).
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Destiny R Authement- Fail to Appear
- Nicholas R Beall- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Sheron L Behan- Fail To Appear
- Stephanie G Behan- Fail to Comply
- Ryan R Bertagnole- Serve Jail Time
- Tyler D Bonomo- Fail to Comply
- Rodney R Brafford- Public Intoxication
- Catrina D Carson- Domestic Battery
- Aaron J Collins- Criminal Warrant
- Luis E Coss- Public Intoxication- Under 21, Public Intoxication
- Tyler C Eitel- Fail to Comply
- Tanner C Foust- Shoplifting, Interference, County Warrant/Hold For Agency, Loan ID to Another
- Russell L Frerichs- Public Intoxication
- Nicholas A Garcia- Fail to Appear
- Eric P Hanson- DWUI
- Andrea D Henning- Fail to Comply
- Joey L Johnson- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Ryan M Koprowitz- Fail to Comply
- Ryan M Kyle- Suspended/Revoked DL-Enhanced
- Javier S Lebaron-Stubbs- Suspended/Revoked DL, Speeding
- Latasha L Lebeau- Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shawntae L Long- Child Endangering w/drugs, Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Controlled Sub Poss
- Ryan T McMullen- Suspended/Revoked DL
- Dakota M Miller- Controlled Sub Poss
- Latoya D Moore- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Paul J Penney- Interference W/PO, Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Controlled Sub Pos (x2)
- Deandre M Phillips Sr.- Controlled Sub Poss
- Vickie R Pitner- Child Endangering w/Drugs
- Landon L Powell- Fail to Appear
- Jacob S Reeves- Criminal Bench Warrant, Controlled Sub Poss
- Travis E Smith- Strangulation of a Household Mem, Public Intoxication