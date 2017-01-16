Weekly Round Up

To have your event included on a future Round Up, please send an e-mail with the name of the event, the date, the time, price, and contact information for an event organizer. Send emails to News@OilCityWyo.com

ARTCORE Presents: The Perfect Gentlemen

Thursday January 19th, 2017



Time: 7:30 pm



Price: Seniors (60 & over): $12.00, Adult: $13.00, Students and School Teachers: $7.00, Children 12 and Under: $5.00, Music & Poetry: All Seats $8.00



Contact: Artcore



Phone: 307-265-1564



Website: http://artcorewy.com/



Location: St. Patrick's Catholic Church



400 Country Club Rd., Casper



A typical performance by The Perfect Gentlemen includes marvelous melodious music mingled with masterful mirth, mischief, and merry-making. The group’s versatility allows for effortless shifts between vocal styles with an air of ease, whether singing a cappella or accompanied by guitar or ukulele. Their signature piece, “Salute to the 20th Century,” is a humorous take on the de-evolution of music over the last century, illustrated by singing the same song in the style of Barbershop, Dixieland, Blues, Big Band, Doo-Wop, Bluegrass, Disco, Techno Punk, and Rap, complete with visuals that delights audiences.



Werner Wildlife Study Group



Thursday January 19, 2017



Time: 7:00pm



Price: Free and Open to the Public



Contact: Werner Wildlife Museum



Phone: 307-268-2108



Email: indiahayford@caspercollege.edu



Location: Werner Wildlife Museum



405 E 15th St. Casper



Casper wildlife photographer Art Van Renssalaer will be the guest speaker at the January edition of the Werner Wildlife Museum’s Wildlife Study Group on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. Van Renssalaer is known for “his beautiful portraits of eagles, mountain lions and other animals,” says India Hayford, museum specialist. During his talk, “Nature in Focus: Photographing Wyoming’s Wildlife,” Van Renssalaer will share examples of his work, the stories behind them, and tips on photographing wildlife. The Wildlife Study Group is free and open to the public and meets monthly in the Wyoming Room at Casper College’s Werner Wildlife Museum, located off campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information call the museum at 307-235-2108, stop by Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu



WY State Rendezvous & Trader’s Fair

January 20-21, 2017



Price: Free and Open to the Public



Contact: Trisha Miller



Phone: 307-234-6591



Website: http://www.wyomingmuzzleloaders.com/



Location: The Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center



800 N Poplar St. Casper



Join us for the Wyoming State Muzzle Loaders Rendezvous & Trader's Fair. There will be seminars, and exploring items of the early 1800's or you can shop at Trader's Row. All of these events are open to the public and free of charge. On Saturday evening there will be dinner and dancing for a fee, call Trisha at 307-234-6591 for pricing.





