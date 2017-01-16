Weekly Round Up

To have your event included on a future Round Up, please send an e-mail with the name of the event, the date, the time, price, and contact information for an event organizer. Send emails to News@OilCityWyo.com
ARTCORE Presents: The Perfect Gentlemen
- Thursday January 19th, 2017
- Time: 7:30 pm
- Price: Seniors (60 & over): $12.00, Adult: $13.00, Students and School Teachers: $7.00, Children 12 and Under: $5.00, Music & Poetry: All Seats $8.00
- Contact: Artcore
- Phone: 307-265-1564
- Website: http://artcorewy.com/
- Location: St. Patrick's Catholic Church
- 400 Country Club Rd., Casper
- A typical performance by The Perfect Gentlemen includes marvelous melodious music mingled with masterful mirth, mischief, and merry-making. The group’s versatility allows for effortless shifts between vocal styles with an air of ease, whether singing a cappella or accompanied by guitar or ukulele. Their signature piece, “Salute to the 20th Century,” is a humorous take on the de-evolution of music over the last century, illustrated by singing the same song in the style of Barbershop, Dixieland, Blues, Big Band, Doo-Wop, Bluegrass, Disco, Techno Punk, and Rap, complete with visuals that delights audiences.
Werner Wildlife Study Group
- Thursday January 19, 2017
- Time: 7:00pm
- Price: Free and Open to the Public
- Contact: Werner Wildlife Museum
- Phone: 307-268-2108
- Email: indiahayford@caspercollege.edu
- Location: Werner Wildlife Museum
- 405 E 15th St. Casper
- Casper wildlife photographer Art Van Renssalaer will be the guest speaker at the January edition of the Werner Wildlife Museum’s Wildlife Study Group on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. Van Renssalaer is known for “his beautiful portraits of eagles, mountain lions and other animals,” says India Hayford, museum specialist. During his talk, “Nature in Focus: Photographing Wyoming’s Wildlife,” Van Renssalaer will share examples of his work, the stories behind them, and tips on photographing wildlife. The Wildlife Study Group is free and open to the public and meets monthly in the Wyoming Room at Casper College’s Werner Wildlife Museum, located off campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information call the museum at 307-235-2108, stop by Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu
WY State Rendezvous & Trader’s Fair
- January 20-21, 2017
- Price: Free and Open to the Public
- Contact: Trisha Miller
- Phone: 307-234-6591
- Website: http://www.wyomingmuzzleloaders.com/
- Location: The Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center
- 800 N Poplar St. Casper
- Join us for the Wyoming State Muzzle Loaders Rendezvous & Trader's Fair. There will be seminars, and exploring items of the early 1800's or you can shop at Trader's Row. All of these events are open to the public and free of charge. On Saturday evening there will be dinner and dancing for a fee, call Trisha at 307-234-6591 for pricing.