Breezy Today, Warmer Tomorrow

The National Weather service is calling for sunny conditions on this Tuesday, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight, look for it to be partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 46. Windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low around 31. Windy, with a southwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

ThinkStock



