H.S. Graduation Rates Up for Wyoming, Up Only Slightly for Natrona County

High school graduation rates in Wyoming increased slightly for the fourth consecutive year, according to information released by the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) today (1/17/17). Students achieved an “on-time” graduation rate of 80.0 percent in 2015-16, the highest since 2009-10 when it reached 80.4 percent.

“This past year we saw improvements in graduation rates almost across the board,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow. “Our accountability system shines a light on graduation rates and at-risk students, and motivates schools to make sure no one is falling through the cracks. It’s good to see the hard work from students and schools paying off in this steady growth in our graduation rate.”

A press release from the Wyoming Department of Education also points gains among graduation rates for American Indian students, Hispanic students, English Learners, students with Individualized Education Programs, and students that are eligible for free and reduced price lunch.

Thirteen Wyoming school districts posted graduation rates of 90 percent or above:

Park #16: 100%



Sheridan #3: 100%



Fremont #24: 96.67%



Big Horn #2: 96.36%



Fremont #6: 96.00%



Teton #1: 95.86%



Sublette #9: 94.23%



Big Horn #4: 93.75%



Lincoln #2: 93.66%



Sheridan #1: 93.33%



Laramie #2: 91.18%



Weston #7: 90.48%



Washakie #2: 90.00%



Natrona County School District #1 saw a graduation rate, for the same period, of 76.6%, which is up just slightly from the year before. The 2014-2015 year had NCSD #1 listed at 76.5%

Since the 2009-10 school year, the WDE has calculated graduation rates using the Federal Four-Year Adjusted Cohort methodology established by the U.S. Department of Education, complying with federal law that requires all states to calculate graduation rates the same way. Students are counted in the four-year (“on-time”) high school graduation rate if they earn a diploma by September 15 following their cohort’s fourth year.