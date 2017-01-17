Recent Arrests (1/17/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Alejandra A Arriaga- Serve Jail Time (x2)
- Virgil B Clark 3rd- Serve Jail Time
- Clifford R Custard- Simple Assault, Vandalism/Dest. Prop.
- Levi R French- Superintendent Speed Zone
- Jolynn O Gardner- Fail to Comply (x2), County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Kyler J Garland- District Court Bench Warrant
- Ronald L Hager- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brandon M Hehr- Criminal Warrant
- Preston T Hiatt- Fail To Appear
- Mason Hunt- Criminal Warrant
- Kenneth R Koons- Fail to Appear
- Autumn R Richards- Fail to Comply
- Charles H Rhynard- Hold for CAC
- Keith A Shepherd- Serve Jail Time
- Brittany F Tennyson- Domestic Assault
- Kyle Walla- Contract Hold/Billing
- Darrique M Wood- Public Intoxication