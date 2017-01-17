Squatting Investigation Leads to Meth Arrest

Paul J. Penney. Courtesy Casper Police Dept.

Paul James Penney, 43-years-old, of Casper, was arrested just after 9:00 pm on Sunday (1/15/17), after police were called to a property that the owner said should have been vacant. Police allege that Penney was in possession of drugs at the time of the arrest.

Law enforcement responded to a trailer in the area of South Willow Street in Casper. Reports say that the owner of the property, and the associated trailer, had called Casper police, suspecting that somebody was living on the property. While the owner said that he knew the individuals he suspected of living in the trailer, he said that they were not welcome to live there.

Police responded to the trailer and, after knocking on the door, made contact with Penney. Police paperwork claims that while officers were in the house, Penney seized and attempted to destroy a glass pipe, commonly associated with the use of methamphetamine, by throwing the pipe onto the floor and stepping on it. While the pipe did end up breaking, officers say that the broken pieces still field-tested as presumptive positive for the drug methamphetamine. Police say they also found Penney to have a small pipe, that tested presumptive-positive for marijuana.

Penney was booked into jail on charges of Interference with a Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession Meth, and two additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.