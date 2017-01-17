Wyoming Couple Arrested for Drugs, Child Endangerment

(Left) Louis W. Hamilton, (Right) Shawntae M. Long. Courtesy of Casper Police Dept.

A Wyoming couple was arrested and placed in jail on the afternoon of January 14th, after police allege the pair to have been in the possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. As there was a young child in the vehicle at the time of the investigation, the couple has also been charged with child endangerment.

Police pulled over the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Louis Walter Hamilton, after officers say they observed the vehicle behaving erratically. Police also contacted 23-year-old Shawntae Marie Long, who was a passenger in the vehicle, along with the unidentified child.

Police paperwork says that Hamilton admitted to smoking methamphetamine that day, and also told officers that there were drugs in the vehicle.

A search of Long’s person revealed a small cloth bag with a used syringe, a metal spoon with white residue, a used cotton swab, two jeweler’s baggies with white residue. Long denied ownership of the items. Hamilton also claimed that the paraphernalia and baggies were his.

During the course of the investigation, Hamilton also admitted to having a small jeweler’s bag of methamphetamine in his sock. Long admitted to having marjiuana hidden in her clothing, police also not that Long stated she was unaware that marijuana was illegal in Wyoming.

Long denied being aware of Hamilton’s drug use, and said she was unaware of the drugs that were in the vehicle.

The child was turned over to the Department of Family Services.

Hamilton was booked into jail under charges of driving while under the influence, child endangering with drugs, and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Long was booked on charges of child endangering with drugs, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.

The couple will face formal charges during their initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court.