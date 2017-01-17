Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Performance This Saturday (1/21/17)

The third performance of the 2016/2017 season for the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is scheduled for this weekend.



The Performance, entitled “Signs of Life” will feature the orchestra under Maestro Matthew Savery. The Montana-based Maestro divides his time between duties with the Bozeman Symphony and with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, whose slate includes five performances in Casper for this season.

Attendees can look forward to hearing the work of Russell Peck, Mozart, Gluck, and Haydn.

Signs of Life II- Peck

Seranade No. 11, K. 375, E-flat major- Mozart

Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies- Gluck

Symphony No45, F-sharp minor- Haydn

Earlier in the season, during an October performance titled “The Four Temperments,” the Orchestra opened their 67th concert season by teaming up with Spencer Myer on Piano. The December performance titled “Gloria” featured the Casper College Collegiate Chorale, Soprano Catherine Savery, Soprano Kristen Lenth, and Alto Katrina Zook.

The next performance for the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is titled “Transfiguration” and is currently scheduled for March 18. Currently scheduled to be featured in that concert is a violin performance from Stephanie Chase.

The Symphony is currently scheduled to wrap their 67th season in late April with a performance titled “Symphonic Dance.”

Tickets for the Saturday (1/21/17) performance of “Signs of Life” range from $24-$42 for regular tickets, $22-$36 for seniors 65+ and students.

Tickets are available at:

Windy City Books- 152 S Center Street



Hill Music Company- 245 Montana



More information at http://www.wyomingsymphony.org

