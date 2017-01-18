Burglary Suspect Arrested for Criminal Entry in Unrelated Incident

Marilyn Washburn, Courtesy of Casper Police Department

In a follow-up to a story brought to you earlier this month; a Casper woman who was arrested just before New Year’s Eve on suspected burglary charges, has been arrested again and booked on charges of criminal entry, in another unrelated incident.

49-year-old Marilyn Washburn was arrested Tuesday evening, after a woman who claims to be acquainted with Washburn reported that Washburn had been in her home without permission.

The reporting party told police that she had suspected somebody had been entering her home while she was at work. As a result, the reporting party had bought a security system that alerted her to people entering the home, and allowed for video to be captured and viewed remotely by cell-phone.

The reporting party provided officers with video that she claimed was Washburn entering her home and looking around. Later, when officers made contact with Washburn, officers observed that some of Washburn’s clothing matched the clothing of the individual in the video. Officers confronted Washburn with the fact that there was security footage of the incident, however police say that Washburn denied knowledge of the crime, or of having ever been in the house.

Police also say that Washburn has a tattoo matching a visible tattoo on the suspect in the video.

Washburn was arrested and booked into jail on charges of criminal entry. She will face formal charges when she makes her initial appearance in court for this incident.