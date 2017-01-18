Identity Not Yet Released in Fatal Crash Near Wright

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting the second fatality of 2017 on Wyoming Highways. The identity of the deceased adult male is still being investigated. WHP officials they believe to know the man's identity, but are waiting on DNA confirmation.



According to WHP officials, the crash occurred on January 16th at 5:05 am, near mile post 123 on Wyoming State Highway 387. Mile post 123 is located nearly 30 miles west of the community of Wright, Wyoming.

The adult male was said to be driving a 2003 Mazda Protege at the time of the crash. While traveling east on WY 387, it is believed the Mazda was struck head-on by a westbound 2000 Buick Park Avenue, driven by a teenage male. Investigators believe that the crash occurred after the Buick crossed the center-lin, the collision happening on the south shoulder of the highway.

The Mazda was reported to have caught fire after the crash, however investigators say that the deceased adult male sustained fatal injuries during the crash, and not from the fire.

The teenage male was not identified to press by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, due to his age. However it was said that the teen is a Wyoming resident. The teen was hospitalized in Campbell County for injuries sustained in the crash.

WHP officials say that fatigued driving is being investigated as a contributing factor to the collision.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Currently, no charges have been filed.

As the second highway fatality of 2017, the state is currently tied for the number of highway fatalities this time last year.

