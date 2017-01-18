Recent Arrests (1/18/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Nathan W Barenberg- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Brian W Cartwright- Fail to Comply
- Kennith Cassady- Contract Hold/Billing
- Joshua D Cothren- Serve Jail Time
- Christopher M Dorman- Domestic Battery, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Cody C Hill- Hold For Circuit Court
- Lonard D Ingwerson III- Fail to Comply
- Brenton L Livermore- No Insurance, Suspended/Revoked DL, Improper Registration
- Amber L Loetscher- Fail to Comply
- Patrick A Lookingbill- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Nathaniel J Mahoney- Criminal Warrant
- Timothy S Miller- Fail to Appear
- Alexandria L Perez- Escape from a Detention Center
- Josua A Rivers- Public Intox
- Kaela K Walsh- Fail to Appear
- Marilyn M Washburn- Criminal Entry
- Derrick L Young- Fail to Comply, Interference w/PO