Recent Births in the Casper Area

Hearty congratulations to the newest editions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!



Dec. 28, 2016

Girl, Lydia Lynn, to Pam Mann and Dan Tripp of Evansville



Jan. 9, 2017

Girl, Aliya Marina Annette, to Danielle Workman and Hector Arevalo of Casper



Jan. 10

Girl, Bryleigh Noelle, to Emily and David Collins of Casper



Girl, Hattie Margaret, to Kate and Jared Swenson of Casper



Boy, Ollie Vernon, to Taylor and Bailey Jessee of Casper



Boy, Jaxon Ryker, to Stefany Post and Jacques Mousseau of Casper

Jan. 11

Boy, Rowan Eli, to Breann Naegle and Sean Brown of Casper



Boy, Steven Ray, to Jeannie Jacobsen of Mills



Girl, Ruby Lynn, to Alysia and Ward Hineman of Douglas



Girl, Curreney, to Alyssa Jurado of Casper



Jan. 12

Boy, Bennett Lee, to Elizabeth and Cameron Linch of Casper



Girl, Tymber Rae, to Josie and Jake Roberts of Glenrock



Jan. 14

Boy, Torin Gideon, to Shay Cooper and David Anderson of Evansville



Boy, Cade Richard, to Chellsie and Jason Johnson of Casper



The list of births is provided by Wyoming Medical Center, and is published as submitted.