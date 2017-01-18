Recent Births in the Casper Area

Hearty congratulations to the newest editions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!
Dec. 28, 2016
- Girl, Lydia Lynn, to Pam Mann and Dan Tripp of Evansville
Jan. 9, 2017
- Girl, Aliya Marina Annette, to Danielle Workman and Hector Arevalo of Casper
Jan. 10
- Girl, Bryleigh Noelle, to Emily and David Collins of Casper
- Girl, Hattie Margaret, to Kate and Jared Swenson of Casper
- Boy, Ollie Vernon, to Taylor and Bailey Jessee of Casper
- Boy, Jaxon Ryker, to Stefany Post and Jacques Mousseau of Casper
Jan. 11
- Boy, Rowan Eli, to Breann Naegle and Sean Brown of Casper
- Boy, Steven Ray, to Jeannie Jacobsen of Mills
- Girl, Ruby Lynn, to Alysia and Ward Hineman of Douglas
- Girl, Curreney, to Alyssa Jurado of Casper
Jan. 12
- Boy, Bennett Lee, to Elizabeth and Cameron Linch of Casper
- Girl, Tymber Rae, to Josie and Jake Roberts of Glenrock
Jan. 14
- Boy, Torin Gideon, to Shay Cooper and David Anderson of Evansville
- Boy, Cade Richard, to Chellsie and Jason Johnson of Casper
The list of births is provided by Wyoming Medical Center, and is published as submitted.