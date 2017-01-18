Oil City
Recent Births in the Casper Area

Hearty congratulations to the newest editions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

Dec. 28, 2016

  • Girl, Lydia Lynn, to Pam Mann and Dan Tripp of Evansville

Jan. 9, 2017

  • Girl, Aliya Marina Annette, to Danielle Workman and Hector Arevalo of Casper

Jan. 10

  • Girl, Bryleigh Noelle, to Emily and David Collins of Casper
  • Girl, Hattie Margaret, to Kate and Jared Swenson of Casper
  • Boy, Ollie Vernon, to Taylor and Bailey Jessee of Casper
  • Boy, Jaxon Ryker, to Stefany Post and Jacques Mousseau of Casper

Jan. 11

  • Boy, Rowan Eli, to Breann Naegle and Sean Brown of Casper
  • Boy, Steven Ray, to Jeannie Jacobsen of Mills
  • Girl, Ruby Lynn, to Alysia and Ward Hineman of Douglas
  • Girl, Curreney, to Alyssa Jurado of Casper

Jan. 12

  • Boy, Bennett Lee, to Elizabeth and Cameron Linch of Casper
  • Girl, Tymber Rae, to Josie and Jake Roberts of Glenrock

Jan. 14

  • Boy, Torin Gideon, to Shay Cooper and David Anderson of Evansville
  • Boy, Cade Richard, to Chellsie and Jason Johnson of Casper

The list of births is provided by Wyoming Medical Center, and is published as submitted.