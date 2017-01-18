Reports of Injured Child Lead to Meth Arrest

Vickie Rae Pitner, Courtesy of the Casper Police Dept.

The reports of an injured child let to the drug-related arrest of a woman that police say has faced previous charges of Child Endangerment With Methamphetamine.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an unconscious child on January 13th, at approximately 6:30 pm. An adult on the scene reported that the child had fallen from a high-chair or booster-chair-like device and had been unconscious. While the child had regained consciousness, it was reported that the child was still lethargic and not behaving normally.

The youngster was transported to the hospital by ambulance while police conducted an investigation into one of the adults that had been present at the time, 41-year-old Vickie Rae Pitner.

Police paperwork says that Department of Family Services was called and confirmed that Pitner had been brought to their attention, and that drugs had been an issue with Pitner in the past.

During questioning, police asked if Pitner had used any alcohol or drugs throughout the day, Pitner saying that she didn’t use drugs. When confronted with the fact that officers were aware of past charges of Child Endangerment With Drugs in 2013, Pitner said she had used methamphetamine as recently as a month ago.

An investigation of Pitner’s phone revealed that an adult male who had been present at the time of the child’s fall, but who had left the apartment before police had arrived, was currently waiting in a nearby apartment. Officers made contact with the male, who said that he had left because he wasn’t allowed to be in Pitner’s apartment.

During questioning, it is said that the adult male admitted to police to hiding a methamphetamine pipe in the nearby apartment. Police also say that the man admitted that he and Pitner had smoked with the pipe earlier in the day.

Pitner was arrested and booked on charges of Child Endangerment with drugs. At the time of this writing she was being held in the Natrona County Detention Center, after receiving a $5,000 cash or surety bond amount.