Warmer and Windy, Calmer For The Weekend

It's slated to be a sunny, today (1/18/17) with a high near 49. It ill be windy, however, with a southwest wind 24 to 30 mph, and gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight is a little cooler, mostly clear skies, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 23 mph, and gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tomorrow shaping up to be a virtual clone of today. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Windy, with a southwest wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

More of the same for Thursday night, conditions expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Winds starting to calm down at the start of the weekend, with the national weather service predicting a Friday high near 40 degrees and a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.



