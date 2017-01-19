Casper Hosting Women's March on Saturday

A march will be held in Casper this Saturday (1/21/17), coinciding with the national Women’s March on Washington. The Casper march is one of multiple such events happening around the state and country to coincide with the event happening in Washington DC.

Officials and organizers describe the Casper Women’s March as a nonpartisan event, that will begin at E 2nd Street and Beech Street, near the splash-pads, and walk straight down second street ending at They Lyric for a reception.

The reception will feature several discussion and training groups as well as a volunteer fair providing information on organizations concerned with a variety of social justice and women’s issues. Event coordinator Jane Ifland says that all people regardless of gender are encouraged and welcome to participate.

“I think the main objective is to assert our rights as citizens under the constitution, not only for women but other marginalized communities,” says Ifland. “To demonstrate our support for the most traditional American values.”

Almost 200 marches and rallies are planned across the country on Saturday, as well as some being organized by Americans currently abroad.

Meet at 200 S Beech, near the Splash-Pad

March begins at 12:00 Noon.

March to the Lyric Theater (230 W Yellowstone)

12:30-3:00 Reception at Lyric Theater for anyone looking to learn more about social activism and human rights. Light refreshments are slated to be served.

A march was held earlier this week in Casper, from City Park to the First United Methodist Church, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That march drew an estimated 200 people and was sponsored by the Casper NAACP, followed by service opportunities hosted by ServeWyoming.

