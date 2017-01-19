Cowboys Claim Road Win at San Jose State

The Cowboys (13-6, 3-3 MW) scored a season-high 48 points in the paint on their way to a 80-70 win over San Jose State (9-8, 2-4 MW) in the Event Center in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday evening. Sophomore forward Jordan Naughton led the Pokes with 15 points on the night.



“Any win on the road is great for our basketball team,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “Just for the growth of our ball club we had to learn how to win on the road to move forward. We focused on defending and ball movement in the first half and found a way to overcome not having that success in the second half.”

Naughton did his damage in the paint, as the California native recorded five dunks on the night for UW. He also added five rebounds and went 7-of-9 from the field. Junior guard Louis Adams was solid off the bench with 14 points. He was 6-of-8 from the field.

“I thought Jordan had a great game being a presence and demanding the basketball,” Edwards said. “What was great was the ball movement and getting open shots. We kept our composure down the stretch and didn’t panic. We made some free throws late to close the game out.”

(This story was supplied by The University of Wyoming Athletics Media Relations Office.)



