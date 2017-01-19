Recent Arrests (1/19/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Elijah A Algiene- Contract Hold/Billing
- Jason R Angell- DWUI, Interference, Civil Bench Warrant
- Brandon M Betts- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Damian Ferns- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Amber K Gollnick- Controlled Sub Poss (x2), Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Jonathon M Harrington- Domestic Battery
- Kail L Jenkins- Serve Jail Time
- Cody C Hill- Fail to Appear
- Trevor R Hyde- Fail to Comply
- Wayne C Lawton- Serve Jail Time
- Timothy A Lee- Contract Hold/Billing
- Allen G Leisten- Fail to Appear
- Donald R McIntosh- DWUS, Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Controlled Sub Poss
- Richard L McVay- Fail to Appear, Auto Burglary, MIP-State
- Anthony C Murray- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Claiborne K Nguyen- Suspended/Revoked DL, Interference
- James R Richard- Controlled Sub Poss (x2), Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Kurtis J Smith- Serve Jail Time
- David B Zitterkopf- Fail to Appear
- Levi D Zitterkopf- Vandalism/Destruction of Property, Prev. & Obstruct Fire Exting.