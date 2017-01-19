Rocky Mountain Power Announces Grant for Electric Vehicle Corridor Through Wyo.

Motorists with electric vehicles will soon be able to charge those cars throughout Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. This, according to a press release sent to media by Rocky Mountian Power.

RMP says that they were selected for a $4 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop 1,500 miles of electric highway corridors along I-15, I-80, I-70 and I-84.

The RMP release goes on to say that the grant will also help in the development of "innovative smart mobility programs to encourage electric car-sharing, and advance the use of electric bikes and buses to create an emission-free community experience."

The grant seeks to double the number of electric vehicles (also known as "EVs") in the region to more than 50,000 cars in the next 10 years. This would result in the annual reduction of 251 million pounds of CO2 emissions and 24.9 million gallons of gasoline.

“Our goal is to have enough charging stations to help electric vehicles go from Disneyland to Yellowstone and everywhere in between,” said Cindy A. Crane, Rocky Mountain Power President and CEO. “This initiative makes Utah a leader in the nation for electric transportation.”

Rocky Mountain Power says that the grant will be used to do the following:

Build DC fast chargers every 100 miles along the corridors and AC level 2 charges in every major community in the region.



Offer incentives for employers to install charging stations at their places of work.



Help businesses purchase 200 EVs and more than 13,800 electric rental vehicles.



Evaluate the impact of the charging stations on the electric grid.



Build community partnerships to develop smart mobility programs to use technology, collect data and develop best practices to meet long-term transportation plans.



The grant was made possible because of the Sustainable Transportation and Energy Plan (STEP). The Utah Public Service Commission approved the plan in December to provide $2 million in funding each year to provide incentives for EV charging stations. The incentives are part of a larger 5-year pilot program authorized by the Utah legislature last March for the Sustainable Transportation and Energy Plan Act or STEP.

The final numbers are not in but the trade magazine Inside EVs reports EV sales have reached more than 153,000 in 2016---up more than 32 percent from the previous year. Total EV sales since 2010 now stands at more than half-a-million.

ThinkStock



