Special Weather Statement: Chance Snow Tonight, Tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Natrona County.



Southwest winds of 15 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph will continue, decreasing by this afternoon across most of Natrona County, including the Casper area.

Then, light snowfall is expected to begin across the area later tonight before tapering off around noon on Friday. Generally expect from a half to 2 inches of accumulating snowfall by Friday evening.

Mostly sunny skies today (1/19/17), with a high near 44. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Tonight, a 30% chance of scattered snow showers, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

A 40% chance of snow showers on Friday, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 Friday night. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

