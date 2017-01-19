Traffic Stop Leads to Three Drug Arrests

Donald R. McIntosh (left), Amber K Gollnick (center), James R. Rachel (right); Courtesy Casper Police Dept.

Three Casper residents were arrested on drug related charges Wednesday (1/18/17,) after what began as a traffic stop for driving under suspension.

According to police arrest affidavits, officers initiated the stop on Wednesday morning, around 11:00. Officers are said to have observed Donald Ray McIntosh, driving in a silver colored Subaru Forester. Dispatch confirmed that a driver’s license check on McIntosh was coming back as being invalid. Officers arrested McIntosh for driving under suspension.

Upon further investigation, officers observed what they suspected to be raw marijuana and methamphetamine in open view inside the Subaru. During questioning, police say that McIntosh revealed where he had gotten the drugs. Police then made contact with that individual at her home.

Police say that on approach to the home, they could immediately smell the odor of marijuana. After knocking, detectives were greeted by Amber Kay Gollnick, of Casper and James Ryan Rachel of Casper. Police were also made aware that two children lived at the residence, one of whom was home at the time.

A search warrant was executed on the residence on East 10th Street and revealed several items of note to investigators. Arrest affidavits describe finding nearly 2 ounces of suspected marijuana, a glass methamphetamine pipe that returned presumptive positive for the drug, nearly 4.5 grams of Hydrocodone, and .36 grams of what is suspected to be the drug acid.

Gollnick says that she was aware of the marijuana in the house, but was unaware of the other drugs. Rachel declined to speak to police.

Donald Ray McIntosh was booked into jail on charges of Driving While Under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance- Meth.

Amber K Gollnick was arrested and booked into jail on two charges of Controlled Substance Possession, as well as a single charge of Controlled Substance Possession- Meth.

James R Rachel was arrested and booked on two charges of Controlled Substance Possession, one charge of Controlled Substance Possession- Meth, and on charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Police do note that the two children who were residents of the home were taken into protective custody by the Department of Family Services.

Rachel, Gollnick, and McIntosh will face formal charges when they make their initial appearance in court. Charges are subject to change, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.