Enzi: Trump Represents "A New Beginning"

Photo: Matt Johnson, used through Creative Commons License

Today marks the historic inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America. The Republican Leader succeeds Barrack H. Obama, a Democrat, for the office. Trump won the State of Wyoming during the general election, coming as a surprise to few. Shortly after Trump's swearing-in on Friday (1/20/17), Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi released the following statement about today's inauguration:

“The inauguration of a new President and the Administration that takes office with him represents a new beginning – a fresh start. There will be new ideas brought to our deliberations in the Congress and new and different proposals and approaches to our future as a nation. As you watched the ceremony, I am sure that you had a great many thoughts about your children and, for many of us, our grandchildren. They are all looking to us to ensure that we do everything we can to protect their future and ensure they will have things better than we did. It is a responsibility we all take very seriously and that will be our goal in the years to come.”

