Man Flees Police in Vehicle Registered to Former City Council Member

A Casper man turned himself into police, after fleeing them earlier in the day.

Police say that on January 19th, at approximately 11:00 am, detectives observed a male identified as Lennance L Miller enter the driver's seat of a white 2013 Ford Explorer, registered to former Casper City Council Member Craig Hedquist.

Detectives had been investigating Miller in relation to ongoing criminal activity, and followed the vehicle. Officers say that Miller traveled past a speed sentry on E 13th at 37 mph, and also failed to use a turn signal during a turn. Officers then claim to have attempted to initiate a traffic stop, activating emergency lights.

Police say that the Miller vehicle stopped briefly but rapidly accelerated away after police exited their vehicles.

Police say they attempted to pursue the Miller vehicle, however cars were called off the chase due to public safety concerns.

An arrest affidavit says that at approximately 1:00 pm Miller was said to have arrived at the Hall of Justice on North David to "turn himself in." Miller was reportedly taken into custody and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center on charges of Interference With A Police Officer.

Miller will face formal charges at his initial appearance. Charges are subject to change, and any suspect is considered innocent unless found otherwise in court.

Police Incident Reports show a search warrant being executed in the area of 12th Street and Wolcott, at approximately 11:15 am, near where Miller is reported to live. Officials with the PD said that investigators were looking for missing firearms.

