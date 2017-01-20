Recent Arrests (1/20/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Carson W Arnoux- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Controlled Sub Poss
- Stafano Bowling- Contract Hold/Billing
- Eric J Brown- Criminal Warrant
- Stormy D Costalez- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Inocencio Flores-Diaz- Contract Hold/Billing
- Justin J Fraser- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Fernando Garcia- Controlled Sub Poss
- Jonathon M Harrington- Domestic Battery, Bond Revocation
- Amanda G Hayes- Fail to Comply (x2), County Warrant/Hold for Agency (x2)
- Kyle S Hebert- Hold for Other Agency
- Lonides Hernandez-Huerta- Hold for Other Agency
- Jessica L Jensen- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- James A Koertge- Serve Jail Time
- Wayne C Lawton- Contract Hold/billing
- Mark W Lowe- Contract Hold/billing
- Lennance L Miller- Interference w/PO
- Jason M Nathey- Contract Hold/Billing
- Dellas W Niendorf- Probation Violation
- Lisa L Stewart- Contract Hold/billing
- Franklin D Talmage- Fail to Comply
- Casey R Woolsey- County Warrant/Hold for Agency