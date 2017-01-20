Warmer and Breezy, Heading Into Weekend

ThinkStock

The National weather service calling for a chance of rain and snow before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 1 pm and 4 pm. Overhead, skies will be mostly cloudy, high temperatures near 40.

It will be breezy today (1/20/17), however. Southwesterly winds increasing from the 9 to 14 mph range to the 15 to 20 mph range by afternoon. Gusts of 30 mph are possible.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 21. Breezy with a southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday, look for mostly sunny conditions, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday night we'll have a low around 19 and winds in the range of 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday wil be sunny, expect highs around 37, los around 26. Sunday afternoon will see significant wind, 24 to 29 mph gusting as high as 44 mph.