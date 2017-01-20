Wyoming GOP Leaders React to Inauguration

ThinkStock

Wyoming Senate President Eli Bebout and House Speaker Steve Harshman released the following statement today on the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

“Today is truly a historic day. The inauguration of a new president in the United States of America marks another peaceful and orderly transition of power that has served us well for more than 240 years,” said Speaker Harshman. “The office of the Presidency is so much bigger than any individual. Regardless of your politics, I hope we can all come together today to celebrate our great nation, our history and our democracy.”

“The inauguration of Donald Trump marks a new chapter for Wyoming, one that I hope means greater control for our state,” said Senate President Bebout. “Federal overreach over the past eight years has impacted Wyoming at nearly every level – from energy production and land management, to education and healthcare. I am hopeful that under a Trump Administration, we will see a transition of power and responsibility back to the people and lawmakers of Wyoming. I look forward to working with President Trump’s Administration and our congressional delegation in Washington on policies and regulations the impact Wyoming people, communities and businesses.”

“With 67 percent of our minerals owned by the federal government, we are hopeful that the new Administration will work with Wyoming so we can move our great state forward,” said Speaker Harshman.