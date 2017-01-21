Casper's Women's March- From Above

Unofficial estimates for the turn out at Saturday's (1/21/17) Women's march run the scale from between 700 to 1,000 people. The march was held in tandem with a women's march in Washington D.C. advocating for civil rights to women and others. Demonstrators gathered at the splash-pads near Beech and 2nd street, marched through the heart of downtown, and ended at The Lyric for informational opportunities, discussions, and general socializing with light refreshments.



Drone pilot Raymond Craig shot this footage of the march as seen from above, capturing the scope of it all.

A from-the-ground recording of the march as-it-happened is available via our Facebook page.













Still image from footage provided by Raymond Craig







