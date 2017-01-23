Arrested Colorado Man Claims Coat, Contraband Not His

Timothy Valin, Photo by Oil City Staff

When 48-year-old Timothy Valin, identified as being homeless and from Colorado, made his initial appearance in court on Friday (1/20/17), he said “I don’t care” when Natrona County Circuit Court Judge H. Steven Brown said that statements in court could be used against him.

Valin had been arrested earlier Friday morning, on a charge of Criminal Entry and several charges of Drug Possession, after police say that Valin was discovered sleeping in an apartment that was supposed to be vacant. An arrest affidavit says that investigators found drugs on Valin’s person, however Valin had a different story to tell in court.

Valin claims that he was traveling to the Pacific Northwestern area of the country, by bus, following the death of his brother. Valin claimed to have had his personal belongings stolen during the journey, and the coat he was wearing had been found and given to him. He also claimed that an unidentified individual on the bus had given him permission to sleep at the apartment.

Police found several items in the coat in question, including a plastic jewelers bag containing .81 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing .16 ounces of suspected marijuana, a Xanax tablet, a Tizanidine tabled, and some items that contained suspected methamphetamine residue.

Valin received a bond amount during his initial appearance on Friday of $1,500 cash or surety, to which Valin expressed vocal displeasure in court. As of Monday afternoon he was still incarcerated in the Natrona County Detention Center.

Valin faces charges of Criminal Entry, Possession of a Controlled Substance Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Xanax, and Possession of Tizanidine.