Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary Says He Was "Trying To Cause Mayhem"

Thomas C Colby, Courtesy of Casper Police Department

A man who plead guilty to a burglary at Eastridge Mall in August of 2013, has been arrested for attempted burglary, after witnesses reported to police that the suspect was trying to gain access to vehicles in a North Casper apartment complex.

Police Arrested 41-year-old Colby Cole Thomas, just before midnight on January 22nd after witnesses identified Thomas out of a photo line up, saying that the man had attempted to gain access to their vehicle, then fleeing when confronted.

Arresting documents from the Casper Police Department say that Law Enforcement had been dispatched to the area, after the complaint was received by the witness. Law Enforcement then made contact with Thomas, who matched the suspect description, a short distance away.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigators say that when confronted with the report of a male “attempting to break into vehicles” Thomas advised he had not been trying to “break into” the vehicles, but instead was trying to set of car alarms, to which an arrest affidavit says that Thomas claimed he was “trying to cause mayhem.”

During investigation, officers spoke with witnesses who claim that the suspect had pulled on the door handle of a car in question “multiple times.”

Thomas was booked into jail on charges of attempted burglary.

Thomas made headlines in Casper following the August 2013 burglary of Eastridge Mall, wherein businesses in the Eastridge Mall food court had items taken after the mall had closed.

The suspect will face formal charges after his initial appearance in court. Charges are subject to change and all suspects are considered innocent unless otherwise proven in court.