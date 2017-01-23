Recent Arrests (1/23/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Darren L Bingham- Fail to appear
- Dillon E Brown- Serve Jail Time
- Gaylin E Carson- Serve Jail Time
- Bruce R Cotherman- DWUI
- Bryce A Dacus- DWUS, Careless Driving, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dessmon D Duvall- Criminal Warrant
- Francisco R Fernandez- District Court Bench Warrant
- Zachary R Fhurer- Contract Hold/billing
- Marcus D Grayson- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Fredrick W Hall Jr.- DWUI, Two & Three Lane, Texting While Driving, Open Cont in Vehicle
- Kristopher E Hodgins- Hold For Probation and Parole, Controlled Sub Poss
- Chance M Johnson- Fail to Appear
- Talon J Johnson- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Controlled Sub Poss, Interference W/PO, Fail to Comply
- Chad Lopez- Fail to appear, Fail to Comply
- Angel M Newport- Serve Jail Time
- Boe J Nichols- Hold for CAC, Fail to Comply
- Jordan A Samblen- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Ryan Schelling- Hold for WSP, Hold of District Court
- Scott J Simmons- Public Intoxication
- Chad N Stewart- Fail to Comply
- Colby C Thomas- Attempted Burglary
- Timothy V Valin- Criminal Entry, Controlled Sub Possession Meth, Controlled Sub Possession (x3)
- Trevor T. Vernon- Public Intoxication
- Tasha L Wise- Fail to Appear
- Sarah M Williams- Serving Weekends