Rocky Mountain Power Offers Resources For High Bills

Rocky Mountain Power is offering tips to customers, to help ease the sting of high electricity bills during low temperatures. Some RMP customers have taken to social media discussing what they believe are anomalies in their monthly bills, saying the amounts are far too high.

“One of the things we see every year, usually during the extreme of the season, during summer and winter, customers see unusually large bills,” says Rocky Mountain Power spokes person David Eskelsen. “One of the things that we want our customers to know is that they can call the company if they have a question about a particular bill.”

Eskelsen goes on to say that with recent cold weather in the state, customers with all-electric homes could feel the pinch more than others. Specifically homes with baseboard or electric water heating.

“It’s just what we see every year. We had a very cold period in mid-December, and there have been two billing cycles since then,” Eskelsen says. “So, some customers have probably noticed a much greater amount on their bill given those extremes of weather.”

Other energy-use factors in the home can include electric fireplaces or engine-block heaters for cars and trucks. Customers should also remember that the electric fan for gas furnaces runs significantly more in extreme cold.

Customers can call Rocky Mountain Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070 any time they have a question. For high bill questions, Eskelsen says that RMP can review the history of their account. Even if a customer has only been living at the address a short time, the company can usually look up the annual usage for that location to determine what the seasonal variations are.

If there’s a pattern that’s truly unusual, Eskelsen says that RMP works with the customer to find an answer. This could include verifying the meter reading is accurate, or checking the meter to make sure it’s working correctly.

A release sent by RMP says that, currently, most meters are read remotely, which they say has proven to be very accurate and efficient.

Rocky Mountain Power also has billing options and payment programs that may be helpful in these situations. Customers might consider equal pay as an option.

Billing information and options:

https://www.rockymountainpower.net/res/po.html



Energy efficiency incentives: https://www.rockymountainpower.net/res/sem/wyoming.html



Financial assistance:

https://www.rockymountainpower.net/res/fa.html



Eskelsen also points out that higher bills, for the most part, are not the fault of across-the-board rate increases. He says that the most recent general rate increase for Rocky Mountain Power customers in Wyoming was completed in January 2016 after an eight-month review. Residential prices increased 3 percent, or about $2.40 on a typical monthly bill. Also in 2016, two adjustments for the cost of fuel and purchased power decreased the typical monthly residential bill a total of 25 cents.

ThinkStock



