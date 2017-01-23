Winter Weather Advisory for Casper Area

The Casper area is under a Winter Weather Advisory this Monday (1/23/17). The National Weather Service in Riverton calling for significant snow in some parts of the state.

Snow is expected to develop quickly by 3 pm, and becoming heavy by sunset. Snowfall continuing over night and into Tuesday afternoon.

3 to 6 inches of snowfall expected, up to 7 inches expected in Lander, and up to 9 inches on Casper Mountain.

Roads and Highways will become slick and snow-packed, hindering travel at times.

According to the NWS, a strong, moist Pacific winter storm is expected to impact western Wyoming through the day today, with periods of moderate to heavy snow. The snow is then preditcted to continue tonight in most areas over the west, as the winter storm begins to impact areas east of the divide.

Light to moderate amounts of snow expected to continue Tuesday. The snow is supposed to decrease to a very light snow, or come to a stop across the entire area, Tuesday afternoon.

